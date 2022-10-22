The tectonic plates appear to be shifting
Today’s leak from Boris Johnson’s camp about having 100 backers looks like an episode of The Inbetweeners, this indicates to me Boris Johnson’s campaign isn’t going as well as he hoped.
I feel confident in laying Boris Johnson in the next PM market even though I have a nagging feeling that he has the chutzpah to take it to the voters even if he loses 235 to 120 in the voting of Tory MPs.
I think Boris Johnson may perform a 2016 Tory leadership contest redux and pull out before things get messy which makes me think a good bet is backing Mordaunt who is 34 on Betfair in the next PM market, if the Tory members still have their doubts about Sunak.
