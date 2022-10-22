The tectonic plates appear to be shifting

Perhaps the most significant bit of today – Rishi getting public backing from the Right of the Tory party.



Lord Frost

Kemi Badenoch

David Davis



Needed to back up his ‘unity’ pitch



Now… all eyes on Suella Braverman — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) October 22, 2022

Immediate scepticism from some MPs backing others — saying it’s ‘hogwash’ and ‘absolute garbage’ — given public declarations are so much lower https://t.co/NRTq0ac3e5 https://t.co/5EGxwIeFCB — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) October 22, 2022

Sunak backers demand Johnson camp publish list of supporters — in a reminder of what a return of Mr Johnson to the fray represents https://t.co/ZePbLLlzBU via @BBCNews — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) October 22, 2022

So who are your 100 backers?



“You wouldn’t know them, they go to another school” — John Stevens (@johnestevens) October 22, 2022

Today’s leak from Boris Johnson’s camp about having 100 backers looks like an episode of The Inbetweeners, this indicates to me Boris Johnson’s campaign isn’t going as well as he hoped.

I feel confident in laying Boris Johnson in the next PM market even though I have a nagging feeling that he has the chutzpah to take it to the voters even if he loses 235 to 120 in the voting of Tory MPs.

I think Boris Johnson may perform a 2016 Tory leadership contest redux and pull out before things get messy which makes me think a good bet is backing Mordaunt who is 34 on Betfair in the next PM market, if the Tory members still have their doubts about Sunak.

TSE