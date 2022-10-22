This has major betting implications

Officials will phone those members without an email over the weekend to urge them to add an email address to enable them to vote in the contest — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) October 21, 2022

However, some local Conservative Party associations have said that as many as 13% of their membership do not have email addresses pic.twitter.com/2cPr41WPHp — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) October 21, 2022

There are at least 140k members eligible to vote but some in the party have estimated that as many as 20k are not signed up by email — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) October 21, 2022

My hunch is that older Tory members, the ones that do not have an email address, are disproportionately more likely to favour Boris Johnson over other candidates, which could upset a few expectations.

But this is further proof that Sir Graham Brady and the rest of the 1922 are terrible at organising things, I get the feeling they couldn’t organise a farting contest in a baked beans factory.

The result of the second Tory leadership contest of 2022 could be more tainted than Max Verstappen’s 2021 F1 title which is some achievement by Sir Graham Brady.

TSE