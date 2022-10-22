This has major betting implications
My hunch is that older Tory members, the ones that do not have an email address, are disproportionately more likely to favour Boris Johnson over other candidates, which could upset a few expectations.
But this is further proof that Sir Graham Brady and the rest of the 1922 are terrible at organising things, I get the feeling they couldn’t organise a farting contest in a baked beans factory.
The result of the second Tory leadership contest of 2022 could be more tainted than Max Verstappen’s 2021 F1 title which is some achievement by Sir Graham Brady.
TSE