Memo to Tory MPs and members thinking about backing Boris

Pollsters @Omnisis just asked voters what one word they would use to describe Boris Johnson. Here's what they found. pic.twitter.com/fSXi84vbH6 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 21, 2022

And to those who think he’s popular in their constituencies. https://t.co/O6osw3X1hF — James Johnson (@jamesjohnson252) October 20, 2022

The views of the electorate are not charitable towards Boris Johnson, I think people forget just how bad it got at the end of his premiership where the lies and hypocrisy were so overwhelmingly and damaging for Boris Johnson and the party.

If Tory MPs and members are unsure how toxic Boris Johnson is with the country they only have to look at those word clouds above.

If Boris Johnson does become Prime Minister next week I would like to bet on the Tories polling below 10% in a GB/UK Westminster poll by a BPC registered pollster by the 31st of December 2023, that’s how bad I think the Tory polling will get under the return of the Liar King.

TSE