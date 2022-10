Exc: here is the message Heaton Harris has just sent, claiming Boris will be on the ballot: https://t.co/rsrTpzMKWi pic.twitter.com/lrFNzSE6Xw — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) October 23, 2022

This doesn’t sound like the strategy of a campaign that actually has 100 nominations, as we say in Yorkshire this appears to be all fart all and no follow through from Team Boris. Why aren’t they publishing the names?

These tweets from Steven Swinford indicate how it really is going for Team Big Dog. Bet accordingly.

Boris Johnson has told colleagues that neither Penny Mordaunt nor Rishi Sunak are prepared to do a deal



He's reached out to both



During their call Mordaunt suggested that *he* should drop out rather than her as she is the second preference for most of his supporters — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) October 23, 2022

NEW: Boris Johnson & Penny Mordaunt spoke on the phone this afternoon



Mordaunt rejected his request to back him, saying most of her supporters would rather switch to Sunak than him



She also told him that some of his supporters had switched to backing her https://t.co/FgVbukL8jZ — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) October 23, 2022

TSE