Why hypothetical polling is bobbins
Whilst all polls are hypothetical polls the hypothetical polls that have several other hypothetical situations added in usually turn out to be inaccurate. As Sam Freedman points out why the hypothetical polling by JL Partners will be unlikely to survive first contact with reality.
I’ve been pointing out for years the flaw with hypothetical polling, in 2019 I wrote ‘Hypothetical polls are a lot like Hawaiian pizzas, they should be avoided at all costs by right thinking people everywhere‘ from 2019 here’s why.
Back in October 2019 when parliament was debating Brexit ComRes asked how people would vote if Brexit didn’t happen on the 31st of October 2019.
Famously we didn’t leave the EU on the 31st of October 2019 and yet a month later when ComRes asked people how they intended to vote the reality was much different to the expectation.
So please treat hypothetical polls with caution. I could cite many other examples of where hypothetical polls have turned out to be very inaccurate.
TSE