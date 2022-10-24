Penny for your thoughts

NEW: Penny Mordaunt is STAYING in the race says a source close to her



She sees a route to 100 nominations now Johnson is out



She wants the members to have their say



Tune in tomorrow to see if she makes the ballot!https://t.co/41pbsdZjGL — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) October 23, 2022

On Saturday evening I advised backing Penny Mordaunt as our next PM at 34s, right now she’s 24s on Betfair, I have no inclination to back her any further, even if she obtains the requisite nominations today, there is a pathway for her to become our next PM as she hoovers up the anti Rishi Sunak votes in the parliamentary party and then in the members vote. This may be the only and last opportunity for Mordaunt to become Prime Minister, and who could blame her for taking it.

A bet I am considering is 2023 as the year of the next election at 4.4 on Betfair simply because Boris Johnson’s supporters make governing impossible for the new Prime Minister, just look at these tweets. Never has a sixty seat plus majority looked so perilous even before you factor in the plethora by elections set to occur thanks to Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Boris would have won members vote – already had a mandate from the people. Rishi and Penny, despite requests from Boris refused to unite which would have made governing utterly impossible.

Penny actually asked him to step aside for her. It will now be impossible to avoid a GE. https://t.co/8CkvgihOqE — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 23, 2022

TSE