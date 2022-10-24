Second comings. Why Boris Johnson remains a great lay

Back in July I advised against backing Boris Johnson making a comeback as Tory leader and PM because of insurmountable problems he faces, most importantly the investigation he is currently under.

With the Tory polling cratering it seems the Tories are destined for a (long) stint in opposition, before he became Prime Minister I said, along with many others, that Boris Johnson is too lazy to be Prime Minister, he’s even more lazy to be Leader of the Opposition which is another reason not to back him become Tory leader again. I suspect Boris Johnson views celibacy as preferable to being Leader of the Opposition.

I’m expecting Rishi Sunak to be Prime Minister until the next election which is also impacting my betting strategy.

TSE