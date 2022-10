This is what happens when you crash the economy and increase mortgage costs

How much sympathy, if any, do you have for Liz Truss?



A great deal: 4%

Some: 13%

Not very much: 23%

None at all: 53%https://t.co/Tci6CTdTMd pic.twitter.com/7DStnrLftc — YouGov (@YouGov) October 25, 2022

The voters are hard taskmasters, alas poor Liz Truss, a curious footnote in history, hopefully she will apologise to her former school which she said let her and her other students down.

TSE