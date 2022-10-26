The next general election could be the last to be held under FPTP

The Elections Act 2022 comes into force today, replacing the Supplementary Vote system used in Mayoral and PCC Elections with First Past the Post.



Personally, I think the Tories may soon regret setting a precedent for changing the voting system without a referendum… — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) October 26, 2022

The country will thank the Tories if the Elections Act 2022 precedents sees the ghastly first past the post vote system replaced with something much more fairer. After all the Tory party doesn’t use FPTP to elect their leaders.

In 2010 the Lib Dems asked for electoral reform plebiscite as part of the coalition agreement, now in any future parliament they or other parties will just ask for electoral reform without the need for a plebiscite.

TSE