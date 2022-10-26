Toxic Tories

Rishi Sunak still trails Keir Starmer and Labour by a long way in favourability ratings, but he is far ahead of his own party



Keir Starmer +3 net favourability rating

Labour +2

Rishi Sunak -9

Conservatives -47https://t.co/6tZu8mReKp pic.twitter.com/4yKn6OF24P — YouGov (@YouGov) October 25, 2022

Unlike Jeremy Corbyn, Sir Keir Starmer isn’t a drag on his party so Labour will be doubly confident that their party is much better liked than the Tories who are reeling from the latter end of Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister and Lady Jane Truss’s stint as Prime Minister.

The one sliver of comfort for the Tories is that Sunak polls significantly better than his party, something David Cameron consistently managed for his tenure as party leader, which might lead to a polling failure similar to 2015, but I don’t think it will change the outcome of the election, just minimise the size of Labour’s lead.

TSE