By election betting

This betting opportunity from Smarkets on a by election in Boris Johnson’s seat is intriguing. This isn’t a bet on the outcome of such a by election but whether there will be one.

This could be a winner in a variety of ways, inter alia,

Boris Johnson willingly stands down to earn money without having to declare it to the parliamentary authorities.

Boris Johnson willingly stands down because Sunak turns things around for the Tories and there’s no desire for a return for the Liar King.

More likely Boris Johnson is forced out via a recall by-election following censure by the Privileges Committee as they, politically, turn Big Dog into Rinka the Dog.

I’d probably want a bit more on Yes but it is a betting market worth considering.

TSE