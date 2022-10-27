The next cabinet minister to go

Looking at this market from William Hill on the next cabinet member to leave I can understand why the disgraced national security risk Suella Braverman is the favourite but my money and value is on Ben Wallace at 25/1.

With a brutal round of spending cuts due in the next few weeks then I wonder if the Chancellor, with Sunak’s implicit backing, cuts defence spending or fails to raise it to the 3% GDP target.

The harsh reality is that there are probably fewer votes lost in cutting defence spending than say cutting health or other frontline public services as Jeremy Hunt clears up the legacy of a Truss premiership. The disastrous tenure of Liz Truss and her special fiscal operation may well damage countries other as well as the United Kingdom.

If defence spending is cut/not increased to 3% then I can see Wallace quitting, which makes that 25/1 so attractive.

TSE