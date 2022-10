Will Boris Johnson return? And should he?



All Britons

Will: 17% / Will not 69%

Should 19% / Should not 72%



Con voters

Will: 26% / Will not 62%

Should 37% / Should not 56%https://t.co/0UwBFyVRze + https://t.co/LVA0Q2OTf9 pic.twitter.com/k5hwECRvju — YouGov (@YouGov) October 27, 2022

Will Boris Johnson backing Tory MPs take notice of this polling?

Rishi Sunak must see the polling showing that 69% of voters thinking Boris Johnson will not becoming back and think nice, that’s a bad position for Boris Johnson to find himself in.

The striking numbers are just how many Tory voters do not want and don’t expect Boris Johnson to return. There’s a reason why his polling was closer to Jeremy Corbyn’s polling in December 2019.

TSE