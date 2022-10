these people are monsters pic.twitter.com/ydUJlev9rA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2022

An attack on the spouse of the 2nd in line to the White House is not trivial

I sometimes despair at what has happened to American politics since Trump won the election in 2016.

To try to trivialise the attack on the husband of Nancy Pelosi in this way is beyond the pale especially as it took place only a week and a half before the MidTerms on November 8th.

Fox News should be ashamed because it is almost as if it is encouraging others.

Mike Smithson