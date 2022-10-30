Defection watch

This betting opportunity from Smarkets is worth looking at, the market is about a Tory MP defecting to Labour by the end of the year, my hunch is plenty of you will fancy a seven per cent return in just over two months.

I wonder if the value is with yes, the grim reality for Tory MPs is that the smallest Labour lead this month is a mere 16%, if you want to save your career the best option is to follow the lead of Christian Wakeford. The delayed Autumn Statement might give any potential defectors an excuse.

The expectation is that there will be some brutal cuts to public services and benefits and that could be the reason for a defection. Hunt’s cuts could lead to the cutting of the Tory majority further even before you factor in the potential eight Tory by election defences looming.

TSE