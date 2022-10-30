The establishment cost PBers a 250/1 winner
This story is genuinely jaw dropping
Liz Truss’s personal phone was hacked for top-secret information by suspected Russian agents, according to the Mail on Sunday.
The attackers are said to have gained access to details of negotiations with international allies, as well as private messages exchanged with her close friend Kwasi Kwarteng.
The hack was uncovered during the Tory leadership campaign this summer, while Ms Truss was foreign secretary but the details were suppressed by then prime minister Boris Johnson and Simon Case, cabinet secretary.
The Mail on Sunday spoke to one source who said the phone had been compromised so severely it had now been placed in a locked safe in a secure location.
It is believed that around a year’s worth of messages were taken from the device….
…Allies of Ms Truss said that she was worried that if news of the hack leaked it could derail her chance of becoming prime minister, and “had trouble sleeping” until Mr Case imposed a news blackout.
Had this story of broken during the first Tory leadership contest of 2022 then Liz Truss would have either pulled out of the contest or been resoundingly beaten. As the publisher and backer of the piece that tipped Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson at 250/1 this establishment stitch up leaves me indescribably angry.
Simon Case, who put the lightweight in the Cambridge University Lightweight Rowing Club, undoubtedly cost many PBers a 250/1 winner.
Heads should roll over this egregious security breach and cover up. Labour if they were smart can link this into a wider narrative of the Tories being national security risks with the utter disgrace Suella Braverman’s reappointment as Home Secretary.
TSE