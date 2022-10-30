The establishment cost PBers a 250/1 winner

Side note – this is the same Cabinet Secretary who has decided 'Leaky Sue' isn't worth investigating?

This story is genuinely jaw dropping

Liz Truss’s personal phone was hacked for top-secret information by suspected Russian agents, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The attackers are said to have gained access to details of negotiations with international allies, as well as private messages exchanged with her close friend Kwasi Kwarteng.

The hack was uncovered during the Tory leadership campaign this summer, while Ms Truss was foreign secretary but the details were suppressed by then prime minister Boris Johnson and Simon Case, cabinet secretary.

The Mail on Sunday spoke to one source who said the phone had been compromised so severely it had now been placed in a locked safe in a secure location.

It is believed that around a year’s worth of messages were taken from the device….

…Allies of Ms Truss said that she was worried that if news of the hack leaked it could derail her chance of becoming prime minister, and “had trouble sleeping” until Mr Case imposed a news blackout.