Will the Truss link be as damaging to the CON brand as Corbyn was to LAB?

The sure way of knowing that the Tories are in serious trouble is when they they seek to associate Starmer with his predecessor Corbyn. Even Sunak got into the act at his first PMQs.

Back at GE2019 a strategy of reminding voters of the Corbyn connection played a big part in Johnson’s victory but it is much harder to get it to resonate now. Time has moved on.

I just wonder whether Labour could use the same approach reminding voters of what Liz Truss sought to do when she had power.

For during her 45 days at Number 10 we got what might be a glimpse of what the Tories are really like when not constrained by the need to have a wide enough appeal to win elections.

That budget from Kwasi Kwarteng and the approach it represented could have left an indelible stain on the Tory reputation for good government. It will certainly be used against them.

Several current cabinet members were part of the Truss team as during her short time as prime minister. Fortunately for the Tories Sunak was not amongst them.

Mike Smithson