Some better MidTerms polling for the Dems

The US mid-term elections, taking place a week tomorrow, look as though they’re going to be very tight indeed. The Republicans appear certain to take the House of Representatives but in the Senate it is a completely different picture and there’s a good chance that the Democrats will be able to hold on to control of the Senate.

At the moment the Democratic-Republican split in the Senate is 50-50 which means that the Vice President Kamala Harris has the casting vote. In the midterms a week tomorrow 36 of the 100 Senate seats will be up and the ones featured in the New York Times polling above are the major battlegrounds.

On Betfair a few minutes ago it was about a 65% chance that the Republicans would take the Senate and I think that is over stating their chances.

I’ve had a bet laying the the a Republican majority

In the next few days we will look more closely at the battlegrounds

Remember, as has been stated here several times before, the Betfair rules for this market could be very significant indeed. The betting exchange does not count those independent senators who caucus with the Democrats. It’s better to bet for or against the Republicans.

Mike Smithson