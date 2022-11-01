Sorry Iain you’ve got this wrong

The BBC TV 6pm news led on Matt Hancock???? I get that it's amusing, a glorified diary story or second order story about the curious antics of an MP. But it isn't anything like the most important thing that happened in Britain today, and then there's Ukraine and so on. — Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) November 1, 2022

This is certainly one of the most interesting new developments today and the BBC has got it right. I’m sure they will have a different lead for other bulletins tonight.

TV news bulletins should essentially be about what is different about the world today compared with yesterday that will interest the audience.

The Hancock move also highlights a bigger issue of whether our elected representatives should be doing this. I am sure we all recall the fuss when the Nadine Dorries was a contestant on “I’m a celebrity – get me out of here”.

Mike Smithson