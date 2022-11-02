Given Hancock’s likely election fate who can blame him?

My guess is that over the next couple of years we’re going to see quite a number of stories like that involving the former Health Secretary, Hancock, in the papers this morning.

Given what is happening in the polls it is very hard to envisage more than a handful of Tories remaining after the general election and all 360 Tory MPs must be worried about their job security.

Even those sitting MPs with substantial majorities will find it hard to see how they are going to survive and inevitably in that situation people think about themselves and how they going to pay the bills.

So expect more stories like this one.

Mike Smithson