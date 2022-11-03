Sunak’s big gamble: Abandoning campaign pledges

BREAKING: No 10 announces bonfire of pledges – Rishi Sunak will “take the time” to see what is “deliverable or possible” with economic backdrop.



“We’re looking at the PM’s leadership campaign pledges and working out whether now is the right time to bring them forward.” — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) November 2, 2022

A gift to his opponents at the general election?

We have to keep on remembering that Sunak is relatively new to politics which may explain some of his approaches.

Announcing that he wasn’t going to go to the COP climate change conference in Egypt but then reversing it inevitably is going to be portrayed as a U-turn and having a reputation for u-turns comes at a price.

This latest move that some of the pledges he made during his leadership campaign are being abandoned is fine for the moment but just imagine at the next general election if he is still there. Labour and the Lib Dems are going to use this mercilessly against him.

Maybe I’m a bit harsh but it seems to me that he is a bit naive politically. Of course some things said during a campaign won’t be possible to achieve for a whole host of reasons but having a public bonfire of pledges doesn’t look smart,

Mike Smithson