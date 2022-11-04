The midterm early voting data gives a dash of hope to the Democrats

NBC News

The charts from NBC show the early voting data from three states that could be crucial in the mid-term election on Tuesday.

The party numbers are based on those who have registered their party affiliation on the state databases. These do not mean that votes have actually been cast for the specified parties but if I was a Democratic strategist at the moment I would take a little bit of comfort from this information.

Having been laying the Republicans for the Senate I am feeling a little bit more confident about my bets which I have got at about an effective 3/1.

Mike Smithson