The Republicans now a 69% betting chance for Senate control

The big political betting markets at the moment are on next Tuesday’s midterm elections when the big issue will be whether the Democrats will lose control of the Senate. At the moment it is a 50-50 split with the VP, Kamala Harris, having the casting vote. A loss of House control looks pretty certain.

The Democrats have got to get through the elections without any net losses to maintain this position and some of the polls have been moving against them.

One key factor is that Georgia has a rule that the winner needs at least 50% of the votes and if that does not happen then the top two have to go forward to a run-off six weeks later.

Another big Senate race that has been getting a lot of attention has been Pennsylvania which is currently held by the Republicans. If they gained that then they could cope with a loss elsewhere.

Mike Smithson