Another reason why the Tories need to solve the cost of living crisis
The kernel of doubt at the back of my mind on why Labour might not win a majority at the next election is Sunak’s lead on the economy. Now polling is not static and Sunak’s lead on the economy may have evaporated or extended but if the cost of living issue is still live at the next election then that lead for Sunak on the economy will be as useless as a chocolate fireguard.
The following polling shows the economy is not in a good place.
TSE