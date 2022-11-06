Another reason why the Tories need to solve the cost of living crisis

Now he is PM, how does Sunak compare with Starmer?



Sunak is more likely to be seen as…

Decisive: +19 higher than Starmer

Competent: +5

Strong: +5



Starmer is more likely to be seen as…

Honest: +10 higher than Sunak

Trustworthy: +8

Authentic: +6

Trust to manage the economy

Rishi Sunak: 50%

Keir Starmer: 39%



Trust to deal with the rising cost of living

Keir Starmer: 44%

Rishi Sunak: 37%

The kernel of doubt at the back of my mind on why Labour might not win a majority at the next election is Sunak’s lead on the economy. Now polling is not static and Sunak’s lead on the economy may have evaporated or extended but if the cost of living issue is still live at the next election then that lead for Sunak on the economy will be as useless as a chocolate fireguard.

The following polling shows the economy is not in a good place.

17% of Britons are not confident they can currently afford to feed themselves and their family

82% of Britons with mortgages say they will have to make spending cuts if their mortgage payments increase, including 45% who would have to make large cuts

