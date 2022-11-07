If punters are right tomorrow’s MidTerms will good for GOP

A platform for a Trump White House bid?

The charts show the betting trend for tomorrow’s big MidTerm elections when it is looking as though the Republicans with take both the House and the Senate. The party will also do well in hundreds of state elections.

The big question is what does this mean for Donald Trump who is already hinting about making a big announcement in the next fortnight about his plans for WH2024. The general view is that he’s going to try to win back the Presidency.

I rather like this comment from Joe Biden

““If we lose the House and Senate it’s going to be a horrible two years. The good news is that I’ll have the veto pen.”

Mike Smithson