If New Hampshire flips the the Republicans are in for good night

It’s going to be a long night with many state results not expected for days.

One state that looks set to count early is New Hampshire where the Senate seat that is up is held by the Democrats. If they manage to hold on then Biden’s party could fare reasonably well. Losing the Senate seat there would be a very bad omen.

What makes this interesting is that this should be one of the first sets of results to come out.

Mike Smithson