The MidTerms: The staggering amounts of money being spent

I was very struck by the above table showing how much money has been spent on some of the Senate campaigns where voting takes place today.

Clearly far less is spent in the less competitive races and it will be interesting to compare the results with this table.

I have featured this as a way of demonstrating how politics in the United States is so very different from what we have in the UK where there are very strict controls on the money that can be spent.

A huge difference between the US and UK is that in this country TV advertising is banned but instead the parties are offered election broadcasts that go out on the main TV channels.

Mike Smithson