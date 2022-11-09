The big MidTerms loser – one Donald Trump

The 76-year-old slips sharply in the WH2024 betting

At this stage in the Midterms’ analysis the big winner for the Republicans was the Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, who held onto his position with an increased majority. He now appears to be in strong position to go for the WH2024 Republican nomination.

Trump had played a huge part in the MidTerms by only giving his backing to those GOP candidates ready to accept his big lie about WH2020. According to reports he had planned to make an announcement about WH2024 before yesterday.

Even though there are quite a number of results to be finalised the Republicans have done significantly worse than the betting odds and much of the polling suggested. Remember in MidTerm elections the party in the White House generally does poorly. That’s not quite what happened overnight.

Although the House looks as though it has flipped control of the Senate appears to remain in Democratic party hands after the party made a gain in the high-profile Pennsylvania race.

The predictions of a Red Wave election have not worked out that way.

My main bet was laying the Republicans in the Senate betting and that has proved to be very profitable.

Mike Smithson