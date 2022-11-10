Biden needs to make clear now that he won’t run in 2024

There’s going to be much more of this

We now have had the mid terms which in historical terms have not been as bad for the incumbent President as they might have been.

But Joe Biden should not think that this gives him a platform to fight again to retain the presidency in 2024. He’s just too old and it’s showing and this will increasingly be an issue as the above Tweet makes clear.

The week after next will be his 80th birthday and if he did decides to run he would be in his late 80s by the end of a second term assuming he was the nominee.

The problem is that few in the party are ready to take on an incumbent President but that could happen and his age would undoubtedly be the key issue in the primary.

He can take pride in being the person who stopped Trump from having a second term but he shouldn’t push it too far.

Mike Smithson