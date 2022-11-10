How Murdoch’s New York Post is covering the MidTerms

This is how the New York Times is describing it:

Donald Trump faced unusual public attacks from across the Republican Party on Wednesday after a string of midterm losses by candidates he had handpicked and supported, a display of weakness as he prepared to announce a third presidential campaign as soon as next week..As the sheer number of missed Republican opportunities sank in, the rush to openly blame Mr. Trump was as immediate as it was surprising…Conservative allies criticized Mr. Trump on social media and cable news, questioning whether he should continue as the party’s leader and pointing to his toxic political brand as the common thread woven through three consecutive lackluster election cycles.

That Brand Donald is now being described as “toxic” is a huge shift in US politics. It is hard to see him having the same influence on the Republican party in the future. He has actually played a huge part in the process leading up to Tuesday in influencing the choice of candidates. Only those ready to follow his big lie that WH2020 was stolen from him were able to get his support.

Trump is no longer the betting favourite for the WH2024 GOP nomination.

Mike Smithson