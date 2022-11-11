CON polling better under Sunak but still way behind

Wikipedia polling table

Looking at the Wikipedia polling table that have been three main phases since Johnson left office in September.

Firstly the Tories appear to get a bit of a boost and we saw quite number of polls where the LAB lead was down in single digits. The best from Opinium at the end of September had it down to 5%

Then we had the Kwartang budget which was widely criticised from the start and saw a big decline in Tory poll ratings. Quite a few had LAB leads in the 30s but that has eased and we’re now seeing more stability.

There have been quite a few recent polls with the LAB lead in the teens. The big question is will this narrow further into single digit territory? My guess is that it will.

Mike Smithson