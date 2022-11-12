Why I’m betting that Trump won’t be the GOP WH2024 nominee

He’s getting the blame for the MidTerms

Next Tuesday Donald Trump is due to make a statement and the speculation is that he will seek to announce his intention to run for the White House again in 2024.

I’m starting to think that he might not actually throw his hat into the ring because of the wave of criticism that he is coming under for his role in the Republican party’s failure to meet expectations in Midterms last Tuesday.

The response of some commentators on FOX TV is very revealing where it is being highlighted that many of the candidates that Trump backed because they supported his “big lie” are the ones that did worse in the elections this week. This is from the New York Times:

“It has not escaped Republicans that this week represented the third consecutive political cycle in which Democrats ran with considerable success against the polarizing former president. While they rarely spoke his name, Mr. Trump formed the background music to their attacks asserting that the Republican Party had grown too extreme.”

There appears to be a view developing that the party has to ditch Trump and move on.

I’ve laid Trump as the WH2024 GOP nominee on Betfair and Smarkets.

Mike Smithson