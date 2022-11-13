Why Boris might not be the answer for the Tories
I love analysis like this from Patrick English, there’s not much more I can add other than it shows how bad the position the Tory party finds itself and that Sunak is the least worst option.
That lead for Starmer over Sunak is jaw dropping but that lead looks tiny when compared when compared to the lead Starmer has over Johnson.
Tory MPs in the Red Wall might see Boris Johnson as their best option in saving their seats but this analysis says otherwise, Boris Johnson as an electoral firewall is useful as a condom with a hole at both ends.
TSE