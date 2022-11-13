Why Boris might not be the answer for the Tories

On an MRP of our 'who would be the best PM' question, Sunak comes ahead in far more seats than Johnson (but both trail Starmer)



Starmer v Sunak

Starmer: 389 seats

Sunak: 127

Not sure: 116



Starmer v Johnson

Starmer: 594

Johnson: 38

Not sure: 0

When comparing how each scores against Starmer on our Best PM question:



Sunak has better scores than Johnson in the 'Blue Wall' and Scotland



Johnson does better in the 'Red Wall', South West, South Wales and the East

In other words, Boris Johnson was more well-placed to retain recent Red Wall gains, but Rishi Sunak better shores up the weakening Tory heartland

I love analysis like this from Patrick English, there’s not much more I can add other than it shows how bad the position the Tory party finds itself and that Sunak is the least worst option.

That lead for Starmer over Sunak is jaw dropping but that lead looks tiny when compared when compared to the lead Starmer has over Johnson.

Tory MPs in the Red Wall might see Boris Johnson as their best option in saving their seats but this analysis says otherwise, Boris Johnson as an electoral firewall is useful as a condom with a hole at both ends.

TSE