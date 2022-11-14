Will the Tories ever get over the Kwasi Budget?

One of the most stunning figures to have emerged in the past few days is that the effort to save sterling in the aftermath of the September budget could have cost the UK pensions industry up to £75 billion.

Well Kwasi is no longer Chancellor and Truss is no longer Prime Minister but you can see this being used against the Tories for generations to come. No doubt it will feature in the next general election campaign.

For the cost to the pensions industry is something that affects a very large section of the population – those like me in receipt of pensions and those paying contributions into schemes.

Mike Smithson