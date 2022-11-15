The question that won’t go away for Sunak

Will you apologise for the £30 billion black hole created by your predecessor and Party? – @BethRigby



Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise and refers back to the speech he made when he first became PM in which he said "mistakes were made".https://t.co/zn1yfsZxbw



? Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/nYJHjj7EiF — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 15, 2022

The above interview between Rishi Sunak and Beth Rigby of Sky News raises a question that the prime minister needs to think more carefully about and develop a better response. This is going to be a key attack point for opposition parties at the next general election against the Tories.

The PM comes out of this encounter looking evasive and it was similar with other interviews that he has had. The question the Tories will be repeatedly asked is very simple: how can voters trust the Tories ever again with the economy given how they managed things during September 2022?

My view is that Sunak should not try to defend Liz Truss and acknowledge that a huge and costly mistake was made. The former PM has quit and surely is never again going to be leader.

Mike Smithson