The question that won’t go away for Sunak
The above interview between Rishi Sunak and Beth Rigby of Sky News raises a question that the prime minister needs to think more carefully about and develop a better response. This is going to be a key attack point for opposition parties at the next general election against the Tories.
The PM comes out of this encounter looking evasive and it was similar with other interviews that he has had. The question the Tories will be repeatedly asked is very simple: how can voters trust the Tories ever again with the economy given how they managed things during September 2022?
My view is that Sunak should not try to defend Liz Truss and acknowledge that a huge and costly mistake was made. The former PM has quit and surely is never again going to be leader.