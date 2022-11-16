YouGov Brexit tracker: “Wrong to leave” has biggest lead yet

? Oof!! HUGE poll from YouGov. ?



“In hindsight, do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the European Union?”



Right to Leave: 32%

Wrong to Leave: 56%



Largest ever gap (+24)… and that gap has been opening wider & wider over this year. — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 16, 2022

At some stage this’ll be a problem for Starmer and Sunak

One thing that is very clear and that is neither of the main party leaders is going to do anything about this apart from making total token claims about seeking to improve the relationship with Brussels.

The problem in each case is their base and they cannot do anything that can be perceived as undermining the outcome of the referendum.

Meanwhile the British economy will continue to decline in relation to similar Nations within Europe.

Mike Smithson