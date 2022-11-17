Trump’s going to struggle if he thinks he can take on Murdoch

How the Murdoch-owned New York Post is covering Trump's announcement of his plan to run for the White House – (see bottom of front page) pic.twitter.com/e2LGBHUWCV — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 16, 2022

The above is the front page of yesterday’s New York Post and follows the Trump move when he announced that he was going to run for the Republican party nomination for 2024

I love the way the strapline on the New York Post appears just at the bottom of the page without even naming him and then instructs us to go to page 26!

What has been interesting in the past couple of days is how a number of major donors to the Republican party have also come to the same conclusion and have announced that they are not backing the man who became president in 2016.

I think Trump is going to struggle and I am using some of my winnings from the Democrat Senate victory to bet that he won’t be the man at WH2024

Mike Smithson