Long-awaited details of the government’s voter ID scheme have now been released, including details of which IDs will be accepted at the polling station. The list contains plenty of options for older voters, but few for younger voters. https://t.co/r0YWFXbztw pic.twitter.com/Ck1gro9e0h — Electoral Reform Society (@electoralreform) November 17, 2022

A deliberate act of voter suppression – surely not!

At GE2019 there was fewer than one case in each of the 650 constituencies. This seeks to deal with a problem that barely exists.

You don’t need photo ID to vote by post.

Mike Smithson