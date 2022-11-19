Another poll showing almost no change

Tories get 1% nearer with Opinium https://t.co/KIWMfJRYYZ — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 19, 2022

On who would make the ‘best prime minister’, Keir Starmer retains a narrow lead.



>29% chose Sunak (+1) vs. 30% choosing Keir Starmer (n/c). pic.twitter.com/sX4hzpN4Ya — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) November 19, 2022

It is quite hard to appreciate that just 8 weeks ago on September 23d the Tories got within 5% in the Opinium poll for the Observer

Then, of course, Liz truss was the new leader and her government was yet to release its controversial budget which of course sent the ratings plummeting. The Tories have yet to recover.

I find it very striking at the moment that just about all the polls are showing a very similar picture and that there is very little movement.

Sunak is safe as houses at Number 10 whilst Starmer is absolutely certain to be LAB leader at the next election. Their approval ratings are within one or two points of each other.

But there is no general election on the horizon and the Tories will hold on in the hope that something can change.

Mike Smithson