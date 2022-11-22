This looks problematic for ministers

Breaking news: The UK’s economy is set to be the worst performer in the G20 bar Russia over the next two years, according to the OECD https://t.co/BiGs0rHChn pic.twitter.com/cohlrKKJPt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 22, 2022

Inevitably Brexit will get blamed

This is going to be a hard one for Sunak and his party to deal. For there is little doubt that for whatever reason the UK is not faring as well as other close economies in Europe.

This comes at a time when Brexit is under greater scrutiny with a record number of people. according to the polling, who say it was wrong. At some stage you can see pressure mounting for a closer and better relationship with Europe which would not go down well with Mr Farage.

Quite what Sunak does is hard to say but there needs to be something to stop the decline.

Mike Smithson