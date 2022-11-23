The exodus of CON MPs continues
One of the problems for the Tories of the current huge LAB lead in polls is that it is causing quite a number of sitting MPs to consider their future. They don’t want to get to election day in 2024 and suddenly find themselves out of a job.
Over the last week or so 2 or 3 Tory MPs have announced that they will not be standing at the next general election and William Wragg, the member member for Hazelgrove is just the latest.
His seat was held by the Lib Dems until the 2015 and Davey’s party is working very hard to win it back.
Expect more Tweets like the ones above.