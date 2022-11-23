The exodus of CON MPs continues

It's not just the sinking ship analogy which matters. It's the fact that they are losing precisely the cohort and generation they need even to have a chance of renewing themselves in opposition. — Cyclefree (@Cyclefree2) November 22, 2022

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North announces she’s standing down at next elections n. Majority of just over 4500. She’s only 40. No 10 will twitch. If a series of young Tory MPs in marginal seats announce their exit, it sends a very clear signal… — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) November 22, 2022

One of the problems for the Tories of the current huge LAB lead in polls is that it is causing quite a number of sitting MPs to consider their future. They don’t want to get to election day in 2024 and suddenly find themselves out of a job.

Over the last week or so 2 or 3 Tory MPs have announced that they will not be standing at the next general election and William Wragg, the member member for Hazelgrove is just the latest.

His seat was held by the Lib Dems until the 2015 and Davey’s party is working very hard to win it back.

Expect more Tweets like the ones above.

Mike Smithson