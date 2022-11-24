Brexiteers should expect a lot more polling like this

Financial Times

Sunak cannot rely on the status quo

We are starting to see a fair bit of polling like this where the issue of the UK’s relationship with the EU is the focus. .

Last week YouGov had the number of people saying that Brexit was wrong reaching a new level with significantly about a fifth of leave voters taking that view. The above JL Partners poll in the FT looks at this in a different way but the overall picture is broadly the same – there is a lot of questioning the UK’s relationship with the EU.

At the moment Starmer has been meticulous not to travel down the anti-Brexit route for fear of alienating those former Labour supporters who went with Boris at GE2019 but that could evolve.

Sunak, unlike his predecessor, has always been a Leaver but things could change a bit if the Tory polling situation does not improve dramatically. The party will always be the one that “owns” Brexit and he’ll be anxious to make that less of a negative.

Mike Smithson