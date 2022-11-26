The economy and inflation dominate the latest Ipsos Issues Index

We have not looked at the above polling for quite some time and this is unique in that those sampled are not giving a list of issues from which they can choose. Instead they are asked to think of their main concerns completely unprompted. Arguably this gives a better picture.

This is very dangerous territory for the government and it is probably one of the reasons why the Tories have been struggling so much in the voting intention polls. People are starting to feel the pinch and although things like Ukraine are not the government’s fault the government will be seen to be culpable in some way.

Fortunately for Minister’s we could be 2 years away from the general election and the hope must be that something will improve in the meantime.

Mike Smithson