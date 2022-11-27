All Trussed up and nowhere to go

Recently I worked out I had a relationship that lasted substantially fewer days than the premiership of Liz Truss, once I overcame the embarrassment of having such a short relationship I started to wonder what the future would hold for Liz Truss, the country’s shortest serving Prime Minister.

There’s this market from William Hill about whether Liz Truss will still be an MP after the next general election. The economic herpes that is inflation alone makes backing No a very poor investment.

Would Liz Truss want to continue as an MP , part of me thinks she wants to quit the Commons to get aware from the glare of the public eye. Perhaps she might go the Theresa May route and remain in the Commons to try and rehabilitate her reputation. I’m not sure there’s much value in backing the 5/1 either.

But I am genuinely curious what will happen to the PM that was the political equivalent of the Anglo-Zanzibar War.

