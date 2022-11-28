Are the Dems really going to select an 80 year old to take on DeSantis?

The Republican front-runner is just 44

Joe Biden and his party came out of the Mid Terms better than most predicted and this has reinforced the suggestions that he will seek a second term at the 2024 presidential election. To retain control of the Senate three weeks ago with possibly an increased majority was a huge achievement for the Dems but his name was not on the ballot as it would be in a White House race primary.

I simply don’t buy the Biden 2024 notion because of the age gap between him and DeSantis which would surely become the major issue of the primaries. All the focus would be on Biden’s age and anything that highlighted this like a misstep or a trip would be seized on by the media.

To become the nominee in two years time he would have to go through an extraordinary campaign involving a travel schedule that would test even younger, fitter and much younger opponent.

The current betting which makes Biden a near-even favourite to get the nomination has surely got this wrong and he is probably worth a lay.

Mike Smithson