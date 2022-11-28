LAB now a 67% betting chance to win most seats

Smarkets

The Tories are at 32%

Inevitably given the way the polls have moved to LAB in the last couple of months that the party is now rated as a 67% betting chance to win most seats at the next general election

In fact it was only in August that LAB went into the favourite slot in this betting market after the Tories have been up there since getting started in April 2020.

I think it is far too early to this bet money betting on this outcome because who knows what is going to happen in the coming weeks and months and years.

Just about the. most dangerous assumption you can make in politics is that things will go on as they are. They might but they might not

Certainly things have looked more looking stable for the Tories under the leadership of Sunak but he’s yet to make the big breakthrough in the polls.

Mike Smithson