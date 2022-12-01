FT reporting that Twitter could face EU ban

The FT is reporting this morning that the EU has threatened Elon Musk with being banned in Europe unless the social media giant continues to follow its strict moderation rules.

It is reporting that the threat came in a video call between Elon Musk and the EU official in charge of implementing the EU’s digital rules. One factor is that the California-based social media giant would have to agree to be subject to a yearly EU audit on a range of issues relating to moderation.

Losing Twitter would have an impact on sites like PB firstly because it is a key news source and secondly because it is a means of promoting posts. I have no doubt though in the absence of Twitter other alternatives would emerge.

Mike Smithson