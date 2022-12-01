Hard to see anything other than a LAB hold in Chester

But expect a very low turnout

Today’s by-election follows the resignation of incumbent MP Chris Matheson after accusations of sexual misconduct and a recommendation from the Independent Expert Panel that he be suspended from the Commons for four weeks.

It hasn’t attracted very much attention because in the current context it is hard to see the Tories, who were second place at the last election, managing to come anywhere near. The LDs don’t put resources into fighting Labour held seats.

Indeed there has hardly been any betting action. The total amount traded on Smarkets is less than a thousand pounds.

The big interest is going to be on the size of the turnout and my guess is that this will be below 20%.

I won’t be staying up for the result

Mike Smithson