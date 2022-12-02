A disastrous result for the Tories in the Chester by-election

Wikipedia

The seat was CON at GE2010

The result of the first Westminster by-election since Sunak became prime minister came in the early hours and the result is above.

Essentially the outcome is in line with the current opinion polls which have seen the Tories slump although there has been a modest recovery in recent weeks.

This was the first by-election of Sunak’s premiership and if there were hopes that the new man would herald a change of fortunes for the party this by-election totally dashes it.

Later in the month there is another LAB by-election defence in the relatively nearby constituency of Stretford and Urmston. This is not a good pointer for Sunak’s party.

Mike Smithson