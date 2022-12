An update on the Tory commitment to a high wage economy

Nadhim Zahawi tells nurses to "send a very clear message to Mr Putin" by accepting another real-terms pay cut. pic.twitter.com/qQ8NmJTFUf — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 4, 2022

Breaking: Putin agrees to withdraw from Ukraine if UK nurses agree to take a 4% pay rise. #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/9wR5En0818 — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) December 4, 2022

Good Lord, the optics from the Tory government are awful, they really are, every time I have doubts about Labour winning an outright majority at the next election then some chump like Zahawi comes out with nonsense like this.

I note with interest that the Tory client vote weren’t asked to accept a huge real terms cut to their state pensions.

TSE